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More war crimes uncovered in NATO's Ukraine: organ harvesting behind the Red Cross. JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #23
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1952 views • June 04, 2022
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We've got your back,
JB West and JB East
Source article with all the images and hyperlinks,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/06/05/more-war-crimes-uncovered-in-natos-ukraine-organ-harvesting-behind-the-red-cross-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-23/
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=JB
To support our work,
https://donorbox.org/see-you-in-the-hague
Our Telegram channel, where we post all our work, along with daily news and information you might not have seen,
https://t.me/JB_West_and_JB_East
OR
Substack: https://jeffjbrown.substack.com/
We've got your back,
JB West and JB East
Source article with all the images and hyperlinks,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/06/05/more-war-crimes-uncovered-in-natos-ukraine-organ-harvesting-behind-the-red-cross-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-23/
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