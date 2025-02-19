Overview of Benshoof's case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlights
1. Legal Battle in Seattle
• Robert discusses the upcoming trial in Seattle, which is expected to last four half weeks, though it might be shorter.
• The defendant faces multiple cases: city, county, and federal, with the city and county cases being criminal.
• The city case involves alleged violations of a no-contact order, with the city seeking a six-year prison sentence.
• The county case is set for trial soon, with the city case having already gone to trial in the fall.
2. Constitutional Issues and Judicial Sympathy
• Robert expresses concerns about the lack of sympathetic judges at this level and the denial of a continuance request to absorb new discovery.
• The city case is seen as extraordinary due to the constitutional issues involved, particularly the right to care, control, and custody over one's children.
• The no-contact order is viewed as patently unconstitutional, with the defendant claiming he was never served and objecting on jurisdictional grounds.
3. Overcharging and Prosecutorial Abuse
• The city prosecutor is accused of overcharging by treating each day of contact with the defendant's son as a separate crime, leading to 80+ charges.
• This tactic is seen as a way to coerce plea deals and achieve severe sentencing results.
• The defendant, a middle-aged man with practically no criminal history, faces an unprecedented six-year prison sentence for talking to his son.
4. COVID-19 and Mask Mandates
• The backstory involves the defendant's objection to mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccine requirements for his son.
• The defendant faced legal actions and injunctions for refusing to wear a mask and objecting to the vaccine.
• The local school system's attempt to issue a COVID-19 vaccine to his son and the defendant's objections are highlighted.
5. Judicial and Prosecutorial Misconduct
• The defendant faced multiple layers of problematic behavior from the judicial system, including being excluded from court for not wearing a mask and facing contempt sanctions.
• The defendant's car, home, and custody over his son were taken away, and he was prohibited from contacting his son or filing suits without judicial permission.
• The defendant's political criticisms and ethics complaints against prosecutors and judges led to requests for harsher sentences.
6. Broader Implications and Political Weaponization
• The case is seen as an example of the political weaponization of the legal system to crush dissenting thought.
• The discussion highlights the broader issue of legal insanity and abuse of power in jurisdictions like Seattle, New York, and DC.
• The defendant's case is compared to the lenient treatment of real criminals in Seattle, emphasizing the disparity in the legal system's priorities