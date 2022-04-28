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Kari Lake well-positioned to win Ariz. GOP gubernatorial primary
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10 views • April 28, 2022
Arizona Republicans have several candidates to choose from in their gubernatorial primary, but only one is endorsed by former President Donald Trump. One America's Chloe Hauxwell has more.
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