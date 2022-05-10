BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

In The News: Pfizer Dump | California Doctors Lose License For Speaking Out
Objective: Health
Objective: HealthCheckmark Icon
163 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
222 views • May 10, 2022
Welcome to another episode of Objective:Health's In The News, where we parse the latest headlines and give you the Objective:Health take.

On this week's episode, we look into the latest Pfizer document dump. While the entire US, and to a certain extent, the world, has been efficiently distracted by a rehash of the same old abortion debate, Pfizer quietly released it's latest court-ordered document release. As a result, no one is reporting on this. Constituting over 80,000 pages of documents, the dump is a treasure trove of information that points to how both Pfizer and the FDA new prior to the vaccine rollout how the shots were both ineffective and dangerous.

We also talk this week about a new proposed bill in California that is set to silence doctors from promoting "misinformation" about Covid under threat of losing their medical license.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we dive into all this and more.


********

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

********

The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Keywords
newscovid misinformationpfizer data dumppfizer 80k pagesdoctor lose license
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Carotenoids in blood linked to 48% lower risk of deadly breast cancer, 30-year study finds

Carotenoids in blood linked to 48% lower risk of deadly breast cancer, 30-year study finds

Cassie B.
Study Finds Association Between ADHD and Higher Rates of Gastrointestinal Symptoms

Study Finds Association Between ADHD and Higher Rates of Gastrointestinal Symptoms

Morgan S. Verity
Breaking the Barrier: How 5 Simple Exercises Cater to the Exercise-Averse

Breaking the Barrier: How 5 Simple Exercises Cater to the Exercise-Averse

Petra Stone
Study Links Power Plant EMF Exposure to Depression, Poor Sleep; U.S. Lacks Federal Limits

Study Links Power Plant EMF Exposure to Depression, Poor Sleep; U.S. Lacks Federal Limits

Coco Somers
Study: Walking Pace May Be as Effective as Step Count in Lowering Mortality Risk

Study: Walking Pace May Be as Effective as Step Count in Lowering Mortality Risk

Coco Somers
Radishes Offer Nutrients and Potential Health Benefits, Report Says

Radishes Offer Nutrients and Potential Health Benefits, Report Says

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy