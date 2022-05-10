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In The News: Pfizer Dump | California Doctors Lose License For Speaking Out
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222 views • May 10, 2022
Welcome to another episode of Objective:Health's In The News, where we parse the latest headlines and give you the Objective:Health take.
On this week's episode, we look into the latest Pfizer document dump. While the entire US, and to a certain extent, the world, has been efficiently distracted by a rehash of the same old abortion debate, Pfizer quietly released it's latest court-ordered document release. As a result, no one is reporting on this. Constituting over 80,000 pages of documents, the dump is a treasure trove of information that points to how both Pfizer and the FDA new prior to the vaccine rollout how the shots were both ineffective and dangerous.
We also talk this week about a new proposed bill in California that is set to silence doctors from promoting "misinformation" about Covid under threat of losing their medical license.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we dive into all this and more.
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For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
On this week's episode, we look into the latest Pfizer document dump. While the entire US, and to a certain extent, the world, has been efficiently distracted by a rehash of the same old abortion debate, Pfizer quietly released it's latest court-ordered document release. As a result, no one is reporting on this. Constituting over 80,000 pages of documents, the dump is a treasure trove of information that points to how both Pfizer and the FDA new prior to the vaccine rollout how the shots were both ineffective and dangerous.
We also talk this week about a new proposed bill in California that is set to silence doctors from promoting "misinformation" about Covid under threat of losing their medical license.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we dive into all this and more.
********
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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