BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Second Biggest Lie Pastors Teach!
Dr Rick Patterson
Dr Rick Patterson
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 1 day ago

Did Jesus really warn Christians that they could be rejected at the judgment?
Or has Matthew 7 been misunderstood—and misused—for centuries?

In this bold, corrective, and Scripture-driven teaching, Dr. Rick Patterson walks verse by verse through Matthew 7:15–29 (KJV) to answer one of the most frightening and controversial questions in Christianity:

👉 Who was Jesus really talking to when He said, “I never knew you”?

Using:

  • The King James Version

  • Greek exegesis (“I never knew you”)

  • Early Church Fathers (Augustine, Chrysostom, Origen, Tertullian)

  • Classical commentaries (Matthew Henry, Jamieson-Fausset-Brown)

this teaching demonstrates clearly and historically that Jesus was not speaking to born-again Christians, but to false prophets and religious impostors who never knew Him—despite impressive religious activity.

🔍 In this teaching, you’ll learn:

  • Why “false prophets” (v.15) controls the entire passage

  • Why fruit reveals nature, not performance

  • Why Jesus said “I never knew you”, not “I knew you once”

  • How miracles can exist without intimacy

  • What “workers of iniquity” really means in Greek

  • How the early Church unanimously understood this text

  • Why this passage was never meant to terrify believers

This message dismantles fear-based theology, exposes works-based religion, and restores confidence in Christ—not in performance.

📖 Primary Text: Matthew 7:15–29 (KJV)
📚 Sources: Augustine, Chrysostom, Origen, Tertullian, Matthew Henry, Jamieson-Fausset-Brown

If you’ve ever feared Matthew 7…
This teaching will set you free.


Keywords
liesfearfalseprophetsdeceptionsmatt7
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The AI Arms Race: The battle between open-source freedom and centralized control

The AI Arms Race: The battle between open-source freedom and centralized control

Belle Carter
George Soros-Funded Network Fuels Anti-ICE Activism, Undermining Border Security and National Sovereignty

George Soros-Funded Network Fuels Anti-ICE Activism, Undermining Border Security and National Sovereignty

Douglas Harrington
Schools closed for sixth straight day across multiple states as cold weather lingers

Schools closed for sixth straight day across multiple states as cold weather lingers

Laura Harris
Unobtainium and Hopium: How China&#8217;s Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered U.S. Military Might

Unobtainium and Hopium: How China’s Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered U.S. Military Might

Mike Adams
The U.S. Censorship Shield Law: A Critical Defense Against Global Speech Restrictions

The U.S. Censorship Shield Law: A Critical Defense Against Global Speech Restrictions

Douglas Harrington
Bitcoin Jesus Behind Bars: A call to arms for financial freedom

Bitcoin Jesus Behind Bars: A call to arms for financial freedom

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy