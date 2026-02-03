The Second Biggest Lie Pastors Teach!

Did Jesus really warn Christians that they could be rejected at the judgment?

Or has Matthew 7 been misunderstood—and misused—for centuries?

In this bold, corrective, and Scripture-driven teaching, Dr. Rick Patterson walks verse by verse through Matthew 7:15–29 (KJV) to answer one of the most frightening and controversial questions in Christianity:

👉 Who was Jesus really talking to when He said, “I never knew you”?

Using:

The King James Version

Greek exegesis (“I never knew you”)

Early Church Fathers (Augustine, Chrysostom, Origen, Tertullian)

Classical commentaries (Matthew Henry, Jamieson-Fausset-Brown)

this teaching demonstrates clearly and historically that Jesus was not speaking to born-again Christians, but to false prophets and religious impostors who never knew Him—despite impressive religious activity.

🔍 In this teaching, you’ll learn:

Why “false prophets” (v.15) controls the entire passage

Why fruit reveals nature , not performance

Why Jesus said “I never knew you” , not “I knew you once”

How miracles can exist without intimacy

What “workers of iniquity” really means in Greek

How the early Church unanimously understood this text

Why this passage was never meant to terrify believers

This message dismantles fear-based theology, exposes works-based religion, and restores confidence in Christ—not in performance.

📖 Primary Text: Matthew 7:15–29 (KJV)

📚 Sources: Augustine, Chrysostom, Origen, Tertullian, Matthew Henry, Jamieson-Fausset-Brown

If you’ve ever feared Matthew 7…

This teaching will set you free.



