A sweet and heartfelt plea for help for our J6 POWs, from Pam Hemphill, #MagaGranny. She knows how real the suffering is, she has experienced it herself. She is STILL willing to stand with our J6ers, are YOU?
Get involved:
https://StopHate.com/support
