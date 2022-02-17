© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
194) Confirma-se a presença de tecnécio (radioactivo) em zaragatoas do teste PCR
Follow
0
Share
Report
52 views • February 17, 2022
Créditos a ORWELLITO, Feb 17, 2022: https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/technetium.html
CEVICAS International Group on the presence of technetium in PCR test swabs: https://rumble.com/vv4tnt-cevicas-international-group-on-the-presence-of-technetium-in-pcr-test-swabs.html
Mais:
192) Eduardo Yahbes sobre microtecnologia e hidrogel da DARPA: https://www.brighteon.com/6f1e3534-9c5c-458c-ae9b-3998b1440f3aDr. José Luis Gettor há dias, o hidrogel DARPA é encontrado nas zaragatoas: https://rumble.com/vujdim-dr.-jos-luis-gettor-on-the-darpa-hydrogel-in-nasal-swabs.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
CEVICAS International Group on the presence of technetium in PCR test swabs: https://rumble.com/vv4tnt-cevicas-international-group-on-the-presence-of-technetium-in-pcr-test-swabs.html
Mais:
192) Eduardo Yahbes sobre microtecnologia e hidrogel da DARPA: https://www.brighteon.com/6f1e3534-9c5c-458c-ae9b-3998b1440f3aDr. José Luis Gettor há dias, o hidrogel DARPA é encontrado nas zaragatoas: https://rumble.com/vujdim-dr.-jos-luis-gettor-on-the-darpa-hydrogel-in-nasal-swabs.html
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.