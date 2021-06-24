STEW PETERS INTERVIEWS LADY WHO WAS TOLD "UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES TAKE THE SECOND PFIZER SHOT"

SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw



She says doctors are nervous and scared about speaking out against the vaccine. They know what is causing a lot of this crap but don't want to say it or treat it for the most part. They tell these people what they don't have or it is all "in their head". It will be in their head once the prions kick in I am afraid. They are very good at eliminating what it is not, but they really don't know what is going into these people (if you watch enough of my vids you will know what is in this crap) so they really don't know what to do.