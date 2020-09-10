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Trump Water Rally - Clearwater Florida - Sept 5 2020
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50 views • September 10, 2020
Trump rallies are growing by leaps and bounds!! This video is just one example of what occurred on Saturday, in Clearwater, Florida. Other locations where boat rallies were seen included Newport Beach, California, San Diego, California, Travis Lake, Texas, just to name a few locations. Check your towns and communities for any flag rally and join in; or, start one if not organized. They are happening in the streets, highways and water ways. Alex Jones announced he and his crew will be joining the September 12th, 2020 boat rally at Lake Travis, Texas..
This article is reporting another HUGE boat rally for President Trump in Southwest, Lee County, Florida where there was unofficial count of 11,000+ boats participating. https://www.news-press.com/story/news/2020/09/07/trump-boat-parade-southwest-florida-record-guinness-world-records-support-america-flotilla/5738351002/
Another article and video shows a street rally in Sacramento, California which traveled to the Sacramento River where hundreds if not thousands of boats were showing their support for President Trump: https://www.kcra.com/article/thousands-turn-out-for-trump-boat-car-rallies-sacramento/33933089#
FB page for: OperationFlagDrop: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1332677140205350/permalink/1940659762740415/
FB page for: operation flag drop one man rally: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2503061686470503/
This article is reporting another HUGE boat rally for President Trump in Southwest, Lee County, Florida where there was unofficial count of 11,000+ boats participating. https://www.news-press.com/story/news/2020/09/07/trump-boat-parade-southwest-florida-record-guinness-world-records-support-america-flotilla/5738351002/
Another article and video shows a street rally in Sacramento, California which traveled to the Sacramento River where hundreds if not thousands of boats were showing their support for President Trump: https://www.kcra.com/article/thousands-turn-out-for-trump-boat-car-rallies-sacramento/33933089#
FB page for: OperationFlagDrop: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1332677140205350/permalink/1940659762740415/
FB page for: operation flag drop one man rally: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2503061686470503/
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