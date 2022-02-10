Miles Guo: I have started to openly fight the swamp in court for the first time

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2/9/2022 Miles Guo:Three major events today – 1) I have started to openly fight the swamp in court for the first time; 2) I will go to the UK and Japan to fight the CCP at close range; 3) I will prepare for the worst in case of the CCP’s threats. We will wage a full-scale war on the PAG case and will thoroughly expose the CCP’s BGY scheme and infiltration against the West