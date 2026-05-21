Will the Monument Fall? Trump's RINO Removal Continues. Amber May LIVE. B2T Show, May 20, 2026

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See the NEW Program Guide https://go.faithnfreedom.social/prog-guide. What is playing now on all three 24/7 channels?
Will the Monument Fall? Mark Taylor predicted that back in 2015. Trump's RINO Removal Continues. Massie is gone and Trump was 100% on his Primary Endorsements. Amber May comes on LIVE.
Most recent Bible Study Guide: Day 1 — What Is the Rapture? The Biblical Definition | The Rapture: What the Bible Really Says: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/teach-rapture-day1
Sponsor: Cardio Miracle recommended by Dr. Avery, Tenpenny, Northrup:
https://blessed2teach.com/cardio
Heart Health with Nitric Oxide.
The Latest Faith Blog: Daily Spiritual Growth: Deepen Your Walk with Christ on FaithNFreedom: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/faith-spiritual-growth
See the latest words from the Lord:
- Come and See: Prophetic Word on Israel’s Peace & Revival
https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may6-26
- Don’t Depart from Your First Love: Prophetic Word for Las Vegas:
https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may9-26
Join the discussion: https://faithnfreedom.social
New Episodes
Discover recent FaithNFreedomTV episodes uploaded on May 19:
https://go.faithnfreedom.social/guides-247
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