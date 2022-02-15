BASES2017 At The Black Swan Falklands war The Sentient Black Goo

The key prize of the Falklands War was the recovery of a large amount of Sentient Fluid, at the Argentinian-Nazi WW2-4th Reich resupply base on south Thule Island, for the Nazi Antarctic base. 'The Black Goo'. A sentient oil derived from a meteor or planetary debris that fell to earth about 12,500 years ago. Most of which landed in South America, which the Germans knew about, and obtained, and refined it, which was taken by the British from the base on thlue Island, and the base then destroyed.

'John" is the Royal marine who blew it up. He spoke of his mission, at this Bases at The Black swan, Christmas lecture for the first time public.

Here he refers to a small number of special interlocking crates, but privately referred to over a 100 times that amount, taken by freighter back to the UK.



Reloaded to Brighteon, after You Tube deleted all 25 years of research, in July 2021.