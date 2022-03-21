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Война неизбежна? (Игорь Стрелков, Александр Рыбин) (6.04.21)
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107 views • March 21, 2022
Игорь Стрелков возглавлял оборону Донецкой республики в самые трудные дни 2014 года. Александр Рыбин был бойцом ополчения в Луганске и одновременно занимался антропологическими и социологическими исследованиями, фронт был для него как социолога местом включенного наблюдения. На сей раз они встречаются не только для того, чтобы вспомнить недавнее прошлое, но и для того, чтобы вместе поразмышлять о надвигающемся опасном будущем.
Источник: Рабкор https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYDuWqDwzAFG4xrI5uJEWfw
Источник: Рабкор https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYDuWqDwzAFG4xrI5uJEWfw
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