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BEHOLD THE WHITE AND RED HORSE with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon 16th April 2022
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102 views • May 23, 2022
This video proved to be one of the most poopular on our Youtube channel. Let's find out with Jessica Knock how 'peace is taken fro the earth' through the first and second seal of Revealtion 6. Whilst Dr. Stephen Pidgeon continues to introduce hisotry, other wise not recorded which wonderfully links the British Isles to a biblcal hertiage.
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