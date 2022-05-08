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Look at what I have to deal with on this Mothers Day 2022. Call the Police and the Animal Catcher Now Oh - there are no police or animal catchers here. Oh Well
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161 views • May 08, 2022
The neighbors let their dogs run around our neighborhood. Solution: Keep the gate slosed. This smaller dog looks like a big rat. Why would you have a rodent looking dog like that ? Maybe the owner looks like a rat. You never know.
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