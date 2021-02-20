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SD Gov. Kristi Noem Rejects CDC’s Double-Mask Recommendation
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90 views • February 20, 2021
Infowars.com
February 19th 2021, 11:00 am
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she will not be requiring folks in the state to wear two face masks, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-sd-gov-kristi-noem-rejects-cdcs-double-mask-recommedation/
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February 19th 2021, 11:00 am
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she will not be requiring folks in the state to wear two face masks, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-sd-gov-kristi-noem-rejects-cdcs-double-mask-recommedation/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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