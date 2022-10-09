The Secret History of the British Empire

Part 1: The Freemasonic Takeover of England – 4:21
Part 2: The Freemasonic French Revolution – 16:56
Part 3: The Unexpected Connection – 31:38
Part 4: The Irish Slave Trade – 46:21
Part 5: The Freemasonic - Luciferian Religion – 61:20
Part 6: The Committee of 300 – 75:40
Part 7: The Knights of The Golden Circle Part 1 – 90:00
Part 8: The Knights of The Golden Circle Part 2 – 104:05
Part 9: The Hellfire Club – 118:30
Part 10: The Mystery of The Spanish Armada – 132:38
Part 11: Drugging China – 145:51
Part 12: Manly P Hall: Mankind's Most Transparent Freemason – 161:12
Part 13: Sacrifice & Skulls – 176:20
Part 14: The Collapse of Christianity – 195:10
Part 15: Secrets From World War I – 210:50
Part 16: Adrenochrome & Freemasonry – 226:40
Part 17: The Torture of India – 243:32
Part 18: The Myth of "Christian" England – 259:40
Part 19: The Plandemic – 274:45
Part 20: Anglo Supremacy – 290:40
Part 21: The End – 307:00
-
IMPORTANT NOTE / BACKGROUND:
NEVER FORGET:
NAZIS = ZIONISTS 0 KHAZARIAN PEDO SATANISTS
ROTHSCHILD = ZIONIST
HITLER WAS A ROTHSCHILD and CONTROLLED OPPOSITION
THE NAZIS HAVE NOT LOST WW2
the INFLITRATED THE WHOLE WORLD (OPERATION PAPERCLIP) and founded the CIA, MOSSAD and ISRAEL...
