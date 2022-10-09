Create New Account
The Secret History of the British Empire
Part 1: The Freemasonic Takeover of England – 4:21

Part 2: The Freemasonic French Revolution – 16:56

Part 3: The Unexpected Connection – 31:38

Part 4: The Irish Slave Trade – 46:21

Part 5: The Freemasonic - Luciferian Religion – 61:20

Part 6: The Committee of 300 – 75:40

Part 7: The Knights of The Golden Circle Part 1 – 90:00

Part 8: The Knights of The Golden Circle Part 2 – 104:05

Part 9: The Hellfire Club – 118:30

Part 10: The Mystery of The Spanish Armada – 132:38

Part 11: Drugging China – 145:51

Part 12: Manly P Hall: Mankind's Most Transparent Freemason – 161:12

Part 13: Sacrifice & Skulls – 176:20

Part 14: The Collapse of Christianity – 195:10

Part 15: Secrets From World War I – 210:50

Part 16: Adrenochrome & Freemasonry – 226:40

Part 17: The Torture of India – 243:32

Part 18: The Myth of "Christian" England – 259:40

Part 19: The Plandemic – 274:45

Part 20: Anglo Supremacy – 290:40

Part 21: The End – 307:00

IMPORTANT NOTE / BACKGROUND:

NEVER FORGET:

NAZIS = ZIONISTS 0 KHAZARIAN PEDO SATANISTS

ROTHSCHILD = ZIONIST

HITLER WAS A ROTHSCHILD and CONTROLLED OPPOSITION

THE NAZIS HAVE NOT LOST WW2

the INFLITRATED THE WHOLE WORLD (OPERATION PAPERCLIP) and founded the CIA, MOSSAD and ISRAEL...

