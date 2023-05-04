Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3061a - [WEF]/UN Panic, Plan Accelerated, People Waking Up, Biden Goes After Bitcoin
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago
X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 3061a - May 3, 2023

[WEF]/UN Panic, Plan Accelerated, People Waking Up, Biden Goes After Bitcoin

Disclaimer -(there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)

The UN/[WEF] are panicking, the countries around the world are not listening and moving fast enough, they want to accelerate the plan, big fail. The people are now pushing back on the GND. Biden admin are trapped in the debt ceiling, they will be blamed for the crash no matter which way the play this. Biden goes after Bitcoin.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


climate hoaxdigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportwef agenda

