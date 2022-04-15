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TAKE THE WATER, THEN THE LAND! Save America's Dams...
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89 views • April 15, 2022
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/take-the-water-destroying-americas-dams/
Destroying our dams will destroy much of Western agriculture and some of the most important infrastructure in America. Wake up America and save America's dams and western agriculture. Your lives may depend on it.
Dams are as critical a part of American infrastructure as roads, bridges, and sewage plants. The fact that so many (over 6,000) dams are being targeted for destruction by 2030 should be sounding alarms all over America. The loss of hydro-electrical energy alone could be catastrophic, especially when being replaced by wind and solar sources that are extremely unreliable under the best of circumstances. The lunatics are clearly in charge of the asylum, finding simple facts like basic survival for millions of people inconsequential in their Marxist/utopian world view. After all, destroying dams is such a small part of their overall plan to destroy humanity; who but a few western farming and ranching families could possibly care? If you happen to be the majority of Americans living in "flyover country", the hubris of these obnoxious bastards occupying D.C., lamestream media, academia and living on the "least and left coasts" is intolerable.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management was the great dam builder of the 20th century. Under BLM programs, thousands of earthen and reinforced concrete dams were built all over America, primarily in the Western States. The rationale behind these dams was simple; provide water storage for crop irrigation by farmers in the arid western states, provide inexpensive and extremely reliable hydro-electric power generation, provide reliable municipal water resources, and provide great recreation opportunities and beautiful landscapes for average Americans to enjoy. That was back when our government actually existed for the benefit of the governed.
Fast forward to Amerika 2022 and the picture is quite different. The BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT has been converted from a government agency meant to serve the citizens to an extension of radical environmental special interests promoting an agenda known as Agenda 21/2030.
Destroying our dams will destroy much of Western agriculture and some of the most important infrastructure in America. Wake up America and save America's dams and western agriculture. Your lives may depend on it.
Dams are as critical a part of American infrastructure as roads, bridges, and sewage plants. The fact that so many (over 6,000) dams are being targeted for destruction by 2030 should be sounding alarms all over America. The loss of hydro-electrical energy alone could be catastrophic, especially when being replaced by wind and solar sources that are extremely unreliable under the best of circumstances. The lunatics are clearly in charge of the asylum, finding simple facts like basic survival for millions of people inconsequential in their Marxist/utopian world view. After all, destroying dams is such a small part of their overall plan to destroy humanity; who but a few western farming and ranching families could possibly care? If you happen to be the majority of Americans living in "flyover country", the hubris of these obnoxious bastards occupying D.C., lamestream media, academia and living on the "least and left coasts" is intolerable.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management was the great dam builder of the 20th century. Under BLM programs, thousands of earthen and reinforced concrete dams were built all over America, primarily in the Western States. The rationale behind these dams was simple; provide water storage for crop irrigation by farmers in the arid western states, provide inexpensive and extremely reliable hydro-electric power generation, provide reliable municipal water resources, and provide great recreation opportunities and beautiful landscapes for average Americans to enjoy. That was back when our government actually existed for the benefit of the governed.
Fast forward to Amerika 2022 and the picture is quite different. The BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT has been converted from a government agency meant to serve the citizens to an extension of radical environmental special interests promoting an agenda known as Agenda 21/2030.
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