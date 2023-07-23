Tucker Totally Redeemed. Biblical level of redemption.

The air, poisoned by geoengineering, led to sykrocking illness rates. The afros living in the north were simply unable to generate sufficient immune function to live worthwhile lives. The race war, like all unnecessary modern wars, was a consequence of failure of the females to evolve beyond conflict generating instincts. Now seemingly over, with every breath of air and drop of water poisoned, the MAGA patriots could lead the people to the intolerance about the kinetic war that started in Europe. Peace would come, but it was too late to stop the oncoming food shortage. Toxicity and infectious illness, more than ever, remained inherent and ubiquitous, as the food rationing programs began.

