Tucker Totally Redeemed. Biblical level of redemption.

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Tucker is one of the most inspiring American patriots of modern times. After working for mainstream news, when he was young and deceived, he supported the jew war in the middle east. Later he came to realize the spell he was under, and repented. He was vilified and attacked by the jewish media, and fired. He kept fighting, he started a news network and he did an interview with a presidential candidate who was on track initiate a nuclear war. He exposed the cruel greed of Mr Pence and in doing so made a major step in preventing a nuclear apocalypse. Way to go TUCK!!!