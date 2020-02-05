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The Antichrist Agenda
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88 views • February 05, 2020
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NEED A CHURCH - Are you seeking a church that preaches as His Word declared the obedient people of God will preach in these last days? Are you a Christian looking for like-minded brethren to worship, study and fellowship with each Sabbath day and would like to join our weekly public worship?
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If you would like to send your tithes and offerings or donate to the cause God to further the Lord's end-time work, please visit our website... http://sdrministries.org/donate.html
Understanding Tithes and Offerings - http://sdrministries.org/tithe.html
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