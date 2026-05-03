Yesteryear: A Song For You - Yes You

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…. Five “y”s in the title. Wow. And yes, two “w”s right there in a single three letter word … wow again. And yes, flip “wow” upside down and you get, mom. Who’s glad they took the time to read this description here? Little whimsical nonsensical asides can be fun, it all depends on YOUR attitude. So, this was a little impromptu test, now you know if you are a happy free-spirited go-lucky soul, or just a big ol’ grump.
Love me if you must.