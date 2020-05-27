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Hidden Day Special Report pilot ep. Brian Vanderkley
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4 views • May 27, 2020
*SPECIAL REPORT*
On this show we bring you interesting points of information pertinent to the times we live in when we will see the end of the age and the return of Jesus. We will bring focus to events pointing to Biblical prophecy and how they are affecting us these days. We will evaluate them in light of the Word and share the Blessed Hope at every turn.
Hope you enjoy the show and the discourse. In Yeshua’s mighty Name!
https://americansurvivalwholesale.com
https://simplycleanfoods.net/
Visit these sites and use the code ‘Hidden Day’ to get 10% off!
Support our ministry, www.Paypal.me/HiddenDay
https://hiddenday.lifevantage.com/us-en/
On this show we bring you interesting points of information pertinent to the times we live in when we will see the end of the age and the return of Jesus. We will bring focus to events pointing to Biblical prophecy and how they are affecting us these days. We will evaluate them in light of the Word and share the Blessed Hope at every turn.
Hope you enjoy the show and the discourse. In Yeshua’s mighty Name!
https://americansurvivalwholesale.com
https://simplycleanfoods.net/
Visit these sites and use the code ‘Hidden Day’ to get 10% off!
Support our ministry, www.Paypal.me/HiddenDay
https://hiddenday.lifevantage.com/us-en/
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