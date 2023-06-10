Create New Account
P.1 Perth to Balingup and back over 4 days, to help my struggling wife MVI_1944
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday |
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/d2db3483-5d51-44a0-b9f2-50738b367752

I had been struggling to get well enough to travel 260 km south from Perth to Balingup, to bring supplies to my ill and recuperating wife, and spend Monday evening to Thursday afternoon doing numerous chores to assist her, as promised help has been thin or non-existent, but for one angel, Rosemary, who is away on a 3-week house sit in Perth. Noxious self-centredness is rife in our world, and countless people are victims of it; we must soldier on, attempting to demonstrate a better way to behave for those open to learn, and make it a team effort, striving to improve ourselves as well.

lifeculturehuman conditionharveyrecuperationbalingupsouthwest western australiaself-centredness

