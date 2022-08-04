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Josh Hawley Casts Lone ‘No’ Vote Against New NATO Memberships“It’s about American security, protecting American workers, defending American jobs, securing American prosperity. And I fear that some in this town have lost sight of that. They think American foreign policy is about creating a liberal world order or nation-building overseas. With all due respect, they’re wrong.”
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