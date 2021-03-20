MAREEN McDONALD: THE COVID VACCINE ON TRIAL - IF YOU ONLY KNEW... [2021] - MAUREEN MCDONNELL (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO) ROBERT F. KENNEDY Jr.__11

Dr Sherri Tenpenny Explains How the Depopulation COVID Vaccines will Start Working in 3-6 Months



Robert Kennedy is joined by world renowned experts (physicians, scientists, lawyers, activists etc.) who discuss the many unanswered questions regarding the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccine on February 10, 2021.



Speakers



Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Del Bigtree

Thomas Cowan, MD

Mary Holland, Esq.

Christiane Northrup, MD

John Gilmore

Michael Kane

Larry Palevsky, MD

Sherri Tenpenny, DO

David Rasnick, PhD

Kevin Jenkins



Emcees



Curtis Cost

Maureen McDonnell

Depopulation by ‘vaccination’, the massacre continues…

tinues…



Updates here: Non-exhaustive numbers from the VAERS database



31 Reasons Why I Won’t Take the ‘Vaccine‘



From Lew Rockwell: 31 Reasons Why I Won’t Take the Vaccine



The following list was created by the Israeli rabbi Chananya Weissman.



Many thanks to MC for the tip.



It’s not a vaccine. A vaccine by definition provides immunity to a disease. This does not provide immunity to anything. In a best-case scenario, it merely reduces the chance of getting a severe case of a virus if one catches it. Hence, it is a medical treatment, not a vaccine. I do not want to take a medical treatment for an illness I do not have.

Three facts that must be put together: Bill Gates is touting these vaccines as essential to the survival of the human race.

Bill Gates believes the world has too many people and needs to be “depopulated”.

1,739 people murdered and 38,444 injured by Pfizer-Biontech & Moderna experimental shots

534 people dead and 330,063 injured following covid Experimental Injections in the U.K





As you know,

Destroying your jobs is for your safety

Destroying your business is for your safety

Destroying your livelihood is for your safety

Destroying your inalienable rights is for your safety

Forcing you to wear muzzles & face diapers is for your safety,

Putting you in house arrest since is for your safety

Terrorizing, lying, fear propaganda and disinformation is for your safety

Permanent tracking, surveillance, testing, tracing is for your safety

Injecting untested, useless & deadly substances in your body is for your safety

Killing and harming people with these substances is for your safety

Creating a fascist apartheid society by forcing illegally ‘health passports’ is of course for your safety



Is there still an idiot in the room who really believe all this is done for our safety?



1,739 people murdered and 38,444 injured by Pfizer-Biontech & Moderna experimental shots



For the USA



These are only the ‘adverse events’ reported to the VAERS and represent 1 to 3% only of the totality of deaths and injuries done by the so-called covid ‘vaccines’.



734 Permanent Disability

48 Birth Defect (include miscarriage and newborn deaths)



534 people dead and 330,063 injured following covid Experimental Injections in the U.K

First of all, these concoctions do not meet the legal definition of vaccines. Secondly, they haven’t been fully approved since they have not been properly tested for years as it should be the case for vaccines. Instead they have been ‘authorized’ in ’emergency’ after only few months of bogus trials on humans only and after the deaths of at least 6 participants.



The UK Government’s reporting system for COVID vaccine adverse reactions from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency released their latest report today, March 18, 2021. Link here.



by Brian Shilhavy Editor, Health Impact News



The report covers data collected from December 9, 2020, through March 7, 2021, for the two experimental COVID “vaccines” currently in use in the U.K. from Pfizer/Biontech and Oxford-AstraZeneca.



They report a total of 534 deaths and 330,063 injuries.



Total reactions for the COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer- BioNTech gene treatment: 237 deaths and 100,809 injuries



Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine Oxford University/AstraZeneca “vaccine”: 289 deaths and 228,337 injuries



So it’s true that the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot is killing more than the Pfizer- BioNTech gene treatment. Probably because it’s been funded by the Bill Gates “foundation” & the WHO, who have both a long experience at killing and sterilizing people with ‘vaccines’.



For the COVID-19 “vaccine” brand unspecified (j&j, moderna?) analysis they report:



Total reactions for the COVID-19 “vaccine” brand unspecified vaccines: 8 deaths and 917 injuries.



The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (owned by Big Pharma) concludes:



The overall safety experience with both vaccines is so far as expected from the clinical trials. Based on current experience, the expected benefits of both COVID-19 vaccines in preventing COVID-19 and its serious complications far outweigh any known side effects.