X22 REPORT Ep. 3033a - The [CB] System Is Being Dismantled On Biden’s Watch, Optics Are Important

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3033a - March 30, 2023
The [CB] System Is Being Dismantled On Biden’s Watch, Optics Are ImportantThe Biden admin are pushing their agenda through agencies, they don't have the ability to create laws and the House is calling them out on it. Newsom is trapped in his reparations. The World is removing the Federal Reserver Note, optics are important. Trump can turn the economy around.
