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Super Bowl: ProLife Ad Censored, Drag Queens Celebrated
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16 views • January 29, 2020
FOX Sports kills pro-life ad from adult abortion survivors, OK’s Drag Queen ad for the first time. Mainstream media gives March for Life 28 seconds of COMBINED coverage across ALL networks in spite of Trump being the first President to attend & speak. Coverage given to Planned Parenthood CEO interview in Davos
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