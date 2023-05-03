⚡️The third drone in a day was noticed by eyewitnesses near Bolshaya Polyanka Street in Moscow .
The place of launch and landing has not been established. However, in just the past 24 hours, the emergency services of the capital recorded more than 200 reports of unknown UAVs in the city.
From today, according to the order of the Mayor of Moscow, the launch of drones over the territory of the city is prohibited. A similar ban has also been introduced in St. Petersburg from today until May 15.
