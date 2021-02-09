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2013? & CNN ??
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70 views • February 09, 2021
Interesting if dated back that far?
Knew Q was a psy-op when it came out in late 2017, also knew it was most likely NSA.
Same NSA that runs the Getty in L.A. Human Trafficking Central !!
Pedophiles are running almost everything !!
Knew Q was a psy-op when it came out in late 2017, also knew it was most likely NSA.
Same NSA that runs the Getty in L.A. Human Trafficking Central !!
Pedophiles are running almost everything !!
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