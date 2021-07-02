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THE EDGE OF TIME & THE EPIC JOURNEY OF MANKIND (full length feature)
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15 views • July 02, 2021
Must See : THE EDGE OF TIME (full length feature) THE EPIC JOURNEY OF MANKIND
Welcome to the momentous visual and musical masterpiece in its entirety.
FAILURE OF FEAR presents "THE EDGE OF TIME" the "TRILOGY"
Mans' epic journey in this hyper-dimensional war being played out across cities, nations, continents and worlds with only one outcome.
With man himself in the middle of it all both the pawn and the prize. Welcome to the Holy War. Gods' wonderful Creation and mans' attempt to be a god.
1st movement : THE HOLY WAR - The Edge of Time (part 1)
2nd movement : DARKNESS
3rd movement : BLUE MURDER - The Edge of Time (part 2)
Kick back, relax in a comfortable chair, get some munchies or your favourite drink, turn up the volume and let "FAILURE OF FEAR" take you on a journey along the
EDGE OF TIME.
This Music - Video was written, performed and produced by "FAILURE OF FEAR"
Welcome to the momentous visual and musical masterpiece in its entirety.
FAILURE OF FEAR presents "THE EDGE OF TIME" the "TRILOGY"
Mans' epic journey in this hyper-dimensional war being played out across cities, nations, continents and worlds with only one outcome.
With man himself in the middle of it all both the pawn and the prize. Welcome to the Holy War. Gods' wonderful Creation and mans' attempt to be a god.
1st movement : THE HOLY WAR - The Edge of Time (part 1)
2nd movement : DARKNESS
3rd movement : BLUE MURDER - The Edge of Time (part 2)
Kick back, relax in a comfortable chair, get some munchies or your favourite drink, turn up the volume and let "FAILURE OF FEAR" take you on a journey along the
EDGE OF TIME.
This Music - Video was written, performed and produced by "FAILURE OF FEAR"
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