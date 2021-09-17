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Senator Ted Cruz Releases Invasion Video Of Over 10,000 Haitian Migrants Under The Del Rio Bridge In Texas
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394 views • September 17, 2021
Senator Ted Cruz goes to Del Rio, Texas to witness and document the surge of Haitian illegal migrants trying to invade the United States which was brought about by the stupid, cruel and illegal policies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The president is required by law to protect the United States from invasion which he is allowing to take place along the Southern border of the United States. This invasion was documented by Senator Cruz on September 16th, 2021.
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