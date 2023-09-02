Viper (1998, Playstation)

Viper is a shoot'em up developed by German company X-Ample Architectures and published by British company Ocean Software. It came out in Europe only. It was later rereleased for PC.

You control a helicopter from third-person behind view. The level moves forward automatically, you can basically only move up, down, left and right. Most levels have points where can choose between different branches to follow. Your helicopter has primary and secondary weapons. Both can be found throughout the levels. Power-ups look all the same, but the game will display in advance what the next power-up will be. Apart from weapons, you can find energy, shields, extra lives and smart bombs. Smart bombs damage everything on screen, while shields make you invincible for a short time. Shields can be activated when needed. If your energy goes to zero, you loose a life.