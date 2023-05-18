All About The Coming King Jesus And His Coming Millennial Kingdom-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MAY 17 2023

In an earlier article today, I shared with you the incredible encounter I had about the King James Bible while out having lunch this afternoon, and it got me all hopped up on the subject of Bible versions. After I got back to the studio, and had time to reflect on it all, it's a 'no-brainer' what tonight's Bible study is going to be about.



"For we are not as many, which corrupt the word of God: but as of sincerity, but as of God, in the sight of God speak we in Christ." 2 Corinthians 2:17 (KJB)



On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we are opening our King James Bibles while at the same time making a comparison with the modern versions to look at the 'main theme' of the Book. What is that main theme, you ask? It's not life or death, it's not sin and redemption, as valuable as those subjects may be, the main theme of the Bible is the coming King Jesus Christ, and the kingdom He will receive in the Millennium. This is something that is crystal clear in the King James, but grows increasingly muddy in the NIV, ESV, the 'new' King James and others as the deity of Jesus is muted, altered and in some cases erased completely. On this edition of Rightly Dividing, we take a deep-dive into the 'word of a king' to remind ourselves of the abundant trove of riches that is the heritage of the King James Bible believer

