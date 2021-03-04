© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU HAS SOMETHING TO SAY TO ANTI VAXXERS
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
132 views • March 04, 2021
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU HAS SOMETHING TO SAY TO ANTI VAXXERS
So since December, Israel have been aggressively pushing their covid vaccine programme.
So far they have managed to deliver at least one of the shots, to at least 50% of their population.
Their government have even called the rollout of the jab, "a total logistical war. A civil war, not with tanks & guns, but it is equal to any war Israel have already faced", and this is not an exaggeration, it is a direct quote from Mr Ido Hadari, a vaccination promotion expert and Head of Communications & Government Affairs at Maccabi Healthcare Services.
CREDIT:
I found this story on @HugoTalks,
Music:
big-drumming-by-kevin-macleod-from-filmmusic-io
LINKS:
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
So since December, Israel have been aggressively pushing their covid vaccine programme.
So far they have managed to deliver at least one of the shots, to at least 50% of their population.
Their government have even called the rollout of the jab, "a total logistical war. A civil war, not with tanks & guns, but it is equal to any war Israel have already faced", and this is not an exaggeration, it is a direct quote from Mr Ido Hadari, a vaccination promotion expert and Head of Communications & Government Affairs at Maccabi Healthcare Services.
CREDIT:
I found this story on @HugoTalks,
Music:
big-drumming-by-kevin-macleod-from-filmmusic-io
LINKS:
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.