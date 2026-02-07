How Bitcoin Was Co-Opted By the System and How Alcohol Keeps People In The Matrix

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patrick Flanagan from The Simple Life Podcast interviews Jeff Berwick from The Dollar Vigilante. They discuss how Bitcoin was co-opted by people involved with Jeffrey Epstein.And how work on yourself and improve your health and spirituality as individuals. Patrick and Jeff share their experience of leading an unfulfilling life and talk candidly about the pitfalls of alcohol.
The Simple Life | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THmjUtMUsWk
Anarchapulco | Anarchapulco.com
TZLA | Tzla.club
Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/