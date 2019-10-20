© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Ignoramus #195 - Brexit Deal?, Sandy Hook Settlement, Elijah Cummings Dies - 10/17/19
Follow
1
Share
Report
13 views • October 20, 2019
Potentially your favorite weekday news stream, all set to original beats. Up first is bizarre, funny and gross news. Next we cover the big news of the day with a few themes and personal thoughts.
The live chat is a big part of the show and ! will often read what you write me and respond to it. On a mission to bring a sense of irreverence to media, culture and politics while focusing on the truth and catching a laugh or three.
Join the Discord server to call in or send articles: https://discord.gg/KyBTmqu
All sources can be found here: https://dailyignoramus.wordpress.com. I will be building up this website/art over the next couple months, I am looking for someone to help me because time is an issue. Let me know if you are interested in helping.
Sanity Check:
USA News:
Elijah Cummings Dies:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/rep-elijah-cummings-maryland-democrat-house-oversight-chairman-dies-68-n1067981
https://www.apnews.com/472ab99bda374c3ba906366d2f0a6d00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Jlg8NO6wcI
Sandy Hook Suit:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sandy-hook-defamation-case-conspiracy-theorist-must-pay-father-victim-noah-pozner-450000-wisconsin-jury-says
https://www.foxnews.com/us/sandy-hook-father-awarded-450000-in-defamation-suit-against-university-professor
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sandy-hook-shooting-lenny-pozner-mission-to-change-tech-company-policies-misinformation/
Brexit Deal:
https://edition.cnn.com/uk/live-news/brexit-eu-summit-oct-17-dle-intl-gbr/index.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSbFpS0kDMk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mm_K7nhkzNk
https://www.apnews.com/61ab63ec685f468397012a56ec535f61
https://www.apnews.com/ac80b8ab7f854c0595f2e208abf91930
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/17/uk-and-eu-agree-on-new-brexit-deal-boris-johnson-says.html
https://summit.news/2019/10/17/angry-londoners-drag-climate-change-protesters-from-roof-of-train/
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/eu-defence-union-whos-really-steering-uk-government-policy
International News:
https://www.apnews.com/95101a6f10f14a1cb7deb8e53f68b0fd
https://soranews24.com/2019/10/17/tokyo-has-a-bar-that-only-lets-you-in-if-you-come-alone-no-bringing-your-friends-allowed
https://www.bloombergquint.com/business/caracas-country-club-where-the-0-01-await-socialism-s-collapse
https://www.apnews.com/86af47e8a2ed47a2b80576c7e925c754
https://apnews.com/bd014dc0fbd440f99927b35a6431caad
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/twenty-ancient-coffins-discovered-egypt-20634869
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7583477/Viktor-Orban-warns-Hungary-use-force-fend-new-wave-migrants-Turkey.html
https://news.yahoo.com/poles-hold-rally-defend-sex-education-183631375.html
https://thehill.com/policy/international/europe/466228-moscow-says-us-diplomats-caught-in-restricted-area-near-rocket
https://twitter.com/DionNissenbaum/status/1184157051594903553
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-50080737
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/oct/17/us-delegation-seeks-syria-ceasefire-after-trump-undercuts-mission-turkey-mike-pence
https://www.apnews.com/c27ec5d2fa3b4954a65bc359f497a22a
https://www.apnews.com/1f69e48442a3452d85914d0db917632a
https://www.apnews.com/04c074aed3c34bc7a6f3beaa6004aff8
https://www.apnews.com/e261f8c9c19740669d649e8e50740ce1
____
"Daily Ignoramus" every weekday. News and Current events with a dash of comedy. All set to original music by yours truly. Call in using Discord: https://discord.gg/KyBTmqu
"Know-Nothing Party" live music stream 2nd and 4th Wednesdays 8PM Eastern
"Call Me Ignorant" is my podcast, I try to do it 3x a week. You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Podbean.
Follow on twitter @IgnoramusSteve
All other Soc. Media: StephenIgnoramus
Email w/questions, ideas, articles: [email protected]
Blog: https://stephenignoramus.blogspot.com/
Streaming and Videos:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/StephenIgnoramus
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/stephenignoramus
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/stephenignoramus
DLive: https://dlive.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Mixer: https://mixer.com/StephenIgnoramus
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/stephenignoramus
Periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Multistreaming with https://restream.io/
Donations:
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/StephenIgnoramus
Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/stephenignoramus
Monthly pledges:
BitBacker: https://bitbacker.io/user/stephenignoramus/
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/stephen-ignoramus
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StephenIgnoramus
The live chat is a big part of the show and ! will often read what you write me and respond to it. On a mission to bring a sense of irreverence to media, culture and politics while focusing on the truth and catching a laugh or three.
Join the Discord server to call in or send articles: https://discord.gg/KyBTmqu
All sources can be found here: https://dailyignoramus.wordpress.com. I will be building up this website/art over the next couple months, I am looking for someone to help me because time is an issue. Let me know if you are interested in helping.
Sanity Check:
USA News:
Elijah Cummings Dies:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/rep-elijah-cummings-maryland-democrat-house-oversight-chairman-dies-68-n1067981
https://www.apnews.com/472ab99bda374c3ba906366d2f0a6d00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Jlg8NO6wcI
Sandy Hook Suit:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sandy-hook-defamation-case-conspiracy-theorist-must-pay-father-victim-noah-pozner-450000-wisconsin-jury-says
https://www.foxnews.com/us/sandy-hook-father-awarded-450000-in-defamation-suit-against-university-professor
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/sandy-hook-shooting-lenny-pozner-mission-to-change-tech-company-policies-misinformation/
Brexit Deal:
https://edition.cnn.com/uk/live-news/brexit-eu-summit-oct-17-dle-intl-gbr/index.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSbFpS0kDMk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mm_K7nhkzNk
https://www.apnews.com/61ab63ec685f468397012a56ec535f61
https://www.apnews.com/ac80b8ab7f854c0595f2e208abf91930
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/17/uk-and-eu-agree-on-new-brexit-deal-boris-johnson-says.html
https://summit.news/2019/10/17/angry-londoners-drag-climate-change-protesters-from-roof-of-train/
https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/eu-defence-union-whos-really-steering-uk-government-policy
International News:
https://www.apnews.com/95101a6f10f14a1cb7deb8e53f68b0fd
https://soranews24.com/2019/10/17/tokyo-has-a-bar-that-only-lets-you-in-if-you-come-alone-no-bringing-your-friends-allowed
https://www.bloombergquint.com/business/caracas-country-club-where-the-0-01-await-socialism-s-collapse
https://www.apnews.com/86af47e8a2ed47a2b80576c7e925c754
https://apnews.com/bd014dc0fbd440f99927b35a6431caad
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/twenty-ancient-coffins-discovered-egypt-20634869
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7583477/Viktor-Orban-warns-Hungary-use-force-fend-new-wave-migrants-Turkey.html
https://news.yahoo.com/poles-hold-rally-defend-sex-education-183631375.html
https://thehill.com/policy/international/europe/466228-moscow-says-us-diplomats-caught-in-restricted-area-near-rocket
https://twitter.com/DionNissenbaum/status/1184157051594903553
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-50080737
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/oct/17/us-delegation-seeks-syria-ceasefire-after-trump-undercuts-mission-turkey-mike-pence
https://www.apnews.com/c27ec5d2fa3b4954a65bc359f497a22a
https://www.apnews.com/1f69e48442a3452d85914d0db917632a
https://www.apnews.com/04c074aed3c34bc7a6f3beaa6004aff8
https://www.apnews.com/e261f8c9c19740669d649e8e50740ce1
____
"Daily Ignoramus" every weekday. News and Current events with a dash of comedy. All set to original music by yours truly. Call in using Discord: https://discord.gg/KyBTmqu
"Know-Nothing Party" live music stream 2nd and 4th Wednesdays 8PM Eastern
"Call Me Ignorant" is my podcast, I try to do it 3x a week. You can find it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play and Podbean.
Follow on twitter @IgnoramusSteve
All other Soc. Media: StephenIgnoramus
Email w/questions, ideas, articles: [email protected]
Blog: https://stephenignoramus.blogspot.com/
Streaming and Videos:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/StephenIgnoramus
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/stephenignoramus
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/stephenignoramus
DLive: https://dlive.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Mixer: https://mixer.com/StephenIgnoramus
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/stephenignoramus
Periscope: https://www.pscp.tv/StephenIgnoramus
Multistreaming with https://restream.io/
Donations:
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/StephenIgnoramus
Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/stephenignoramus
Monthly pledges:
BitBacker: https://bitbacker.io/user/stephenignoramus/
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/stephen-ignoramus
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StephenIgnoramus
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.