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Tuesday Night Chat with Dr. B. Baker (Really Telling It Like It Is) - "100% of everything belongs to God."
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13 views • December 30, 2020
He wants us, to be able to know, that we can be trusted.
"I know I can be trusted to obey Him and to do what it is that He says."
100% of everything belongs to God
He says, the earth is His and everything in it.
You own nothing!
More Than Enough Ministries
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
https://mteminc.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: Office
#TuesdayNightChat
#LoveAstounding
"I know I can be trusted to obey Him and to do what it is that He says."
100% of everything belongs to God
He says, the earth is His and everything in it.
You own nothing!
More Than Enough Ministries
and Astounding Love! A Global Church Fellowship
[email protected]
https://astoundinglove.org/
https://mteminc.org/
1914 Trade Zone Boulevard
San Jose, CA 95131 USA
(408) 945-4439: Office
#TuesdayNightChat
#LoveAstounding
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