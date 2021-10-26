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Tour of Family Camping Area at Millpond State Park, NC
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40 views • October 26, 2021
Lets walk through and take a look at every campsite in the Family Camping area. If you are trying to figure out which site to select. This might be a good start. I also take you down the connector trail from the camping area to the picnic area and lake. This isn't an exciting video at all, but if you are planning to camp at Millpond State Park then it should help you select a site. It really is a nice place to camp with campsites that are a nice distance from each other. Enjoy!
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