Charged With a Crime in Mississauga? What You Must Do First

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If you have been charged with a crime in Mississauga, your first steps matter. Staying calm, exercising your right to remain silent, avoiding police statements without legal advice, and contacting a criminal defence lawyer quickly can help protect your case.
In this video, Everstone Law explains what to do immediately after criminal charges, what mistakes to avoid, and why early defence strategy is important.