© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I can't understand how anyone could abandon a dog that was a part of their family ... dogs are loyal bundles of love that would do anything to protect you ... they don't understand being abandoned ... emotionally they are destroyed ... these dogs need to be rescued by those willing to love them and assure them they will never be abandoned again ...