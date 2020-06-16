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What Is The Real Agenda Behind The Effort To Defund & Dismantle The Police?
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94 views • June 16, 2020
Spiro Skouras

What drives the civil unrest we see unfolding in the streets today? Is this an organic form of resistance against an oppressive system of control? Or is there an ulterior motive striving to restructure the current system of control under the guise of social and racial injustice?

Many are afraid to ask these questions because they may be labeled a racist, for daring to question the legitimacy of the groups who seem to defy the rule of law with complete immunity from the judicial system. At the same time they receive the endorsement of political leaders, celebrities and mega corporations.

In this report Spiro is joined by Rosa Koire, a top expert on the United Nations Agenda 21 who authored the book titled 'Behind the Green Mask: U.N. Agenda 21'

Spiro and Rosa Koire discuss and break down how the United Nations' long standing global governance agendas are materializing before our eyes hidden just beneath the veil of global crisis and social injustice.

DEMOCRATS AGAINST U. N. AGENDA 21
https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com/

The Post Sustainability Institute
https://www.postsustainabilityinstitute.org/

Behind the Green Mask: U.N. Agenda 21
https://www.amazon.com/Behind-Green-Mask-U-N-Agenda/dp/0615494544

Rosa Koire Twitter
https://twitter.com/RosaKoire

America 2050
https://rpa.org/work/reports/america-2050-prospectus

America 2050
https://rpa.org/uploads/pdfs/2050-Prospectus.pdf

Now is the time for a 'great reset'
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/now-is-the-time-for-a-great-reset/

Engineers create ‘lifelike’ material with artificial metabolism
https://news.cornell.edu/stories/2019/04/engineers-create-lifelike-material-artificial-metabolism

UN Panel demands US take immediate reforms to eliminate structural racism in Police System
https://in.news.yahoo.com/un-panel-demands-us-immediate-reforms-eliminate-structural-172118377.html

US must address deep-seated grievances to move beyond history of racism and violence
https://in.news.yahoo.com/un-panel-demands-us-immediate-reforms-eliminate-structural-172118377.html

George Floyd’s Family Petitions United Nations to Help Disarm Police in the United States
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/08/george-floyds-family-petitions-united-nations-help-disarm-police-united-states/

Meet Ella: New Zealand Police unveil first artificial intelligence officer
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&;objectid=12307902
Keywords
foodclimate changeeducationunaicontrolwateragenda 21informationrosa koirewefspiro skourascovid-19defundgreat resetdismantle police
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