Rep. Perry: FBI Director Chris Wray needs to be held in contempt | Just the News

Just the News: Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA): FBI Director Chris Wray needs to be held in contemptRepresentative Scott Perry (R-PA) says FBI Director Chris Wray needs to comply with Congress’ investigation or face severe consequences.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2r1py4-rep.-perry-fbi-director-chris-wray-needs-to-be-held-in-contempt.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.