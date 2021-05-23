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PX SYSTEM🔴UFO🛸 Sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves
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41 views • May 23, 2021
1 Thessalonians 5: 1-3 Now about the times and seasons, brothers, we do not need to write to you. For you are fully aware that the Day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night. While people are saying, “Peace and security,” destruction will come upon them suddenly, like labour pains on a pregnant woman, and they will not escape.
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