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Epoch Times: Kash Patel explains why President Trump will not be indicted or charged by the DOJ as a result of the #j6committeewitchhunt
THERE IS NO EVIDENCE to PROVE Trump arranged an assault on the 🇺🇸 capitol to stop the certifying of the election - NONE