WE'VE BEEN LIED TO 🤬 ALL ALONG

Dr. Leroy Hulsey is a professor emeritus of structural engineering at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the world’s preeminent expert on the collapse of World Trade Center’s Building 7 on September 11, 2001. In this interview with Jimmy Dore Dr. Hulsey reveals the scientific basis that led him to conclude that the impact of the planes hitting the twin towers and any fires that were raging through the building could NOT have caused WTC 7 to collapse into its own footprint.
Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to Dr. Hulsey about his research, how he was persuaded to undertake this project and what kind of response his evidence-based conclusions have elicited from the media.
Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger
Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com
Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-membership
Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour
Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams
LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS:
Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydoreshow
WATCH / LISTEN FREE:
Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com
Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)
ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS:
Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-membership
SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:
Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/
Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): https://the-jimmy-dore-show.creator-spring.com/?
DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP:
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-dore/id839294547
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jimmydore.jimmydore
Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore
Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib
About The Jimmy Dore Show:
#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZXsIkbxMGo
https://expose-news.com/2024/03/31/usa-1mil-excess-eaths-elderly-c19-jab/
https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Introducing-I-RECOVER-post-vaccine.pdf
https://theuniversalantidote.com/the-universal-antidote-course/
https://www.bigdweb.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=ivermectin
https://www.valleyvet.com/ct_search_results.html?q=ivermectin
Tennessee passes 'chemtrail' bill banning airborne chemicals!
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68716894
https://www.bigdweb.com/ivermectin-paste-dewormer
https://www.alldaychemist.com/ivermectin-12mg-austro.html?rastype=raa_reco_bseller&fp=1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.