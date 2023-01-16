Martus for Truth: Integrity Needed

Good government is not a tit-for-tat enterprise. It involves admitting to what you do not like about yourself, permitting people to speak (with honest integrity) to you what you do not want to hear, having the courage to likewise bless them, and knowing when, and having the courage, to tell major donors what to go do with themselves.





#PsalmEightyOne, #PsalmEightyTwo, #Honesty, #Integrity, #PainfulHumility