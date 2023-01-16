Martus for Truth: Integrity Needed

Good government is not a tit-for-tat enterprise. It involves admitting to what you do not like about yourself, permitting people to speak (with honest integrity) to you what you do not want to hear, having the courage to likewise bless them, and knowing when, and having the courage, to tell major donors what to go do with themselves.
#PsalmEightyOne, #PsalmEightyTwo, #Honesty, #Integrity, #PainfulHumility
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.