Yars launching vehicles enter their patrol routes in Barnaul Missile Formation. - 020323

Yars launching vehicles enter their patrol routes in Barnaul missile formation

◽️ Personnel practise intensive manoeuvre warfare at their patrol routes, including at nighttime.

◽️ The crews of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile systems are to overcome a 100-kilometre-long route, deploy the systems and change field positions, equip them in terms of engineering, arrange camouflaging and protection. Moreover, the personnel practise countering sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

◽️ The units improve their skills in deconcentrating at a forested area for increasing the concealment of the Yars systems.

◽️ Regular training activities allow to check the readiness of personnel, armament and military hardware for extended duty at their patrol routes.