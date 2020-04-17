© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brave Heart, William Wallace, The enduring message of freedom! Fighting the Nobel's (NWO)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • April 17, 2020
Scottish Festival Estes Park Colorado 2008-2014. I attended 25 years. Swords,daggers,Knives and spears mixed with whiskey, ale,Scotch, Never a fight broke out!! Strange appearance on my Great Grandfather's photo 1900. The real face of William Wallace?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.