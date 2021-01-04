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Christians Warned to Prepare Catacomb Churches Now
First Bible Network
First Bible Network
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142 views • January 04, 2021
As lockdowns grow across the world and governments demand citizens be injected with bioweapons masquerading as experimental RNA vaccines, the Marcionite Christian Church is urging all denominations to prepare underground Catacomb Churches for the safety of parishioners. In today's show we'll discuss the liturgical guide issued by the church that helps lay people (regular parishioners) prepare to conduct a simple mass or baptism as it's expected we'll lose many priests and pastors during the coming purge.

Links mentioned in the show:

Liturgical Guide for Mass, Baptisms and Prayers

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/mass.html

The Very First Bible of 144 A.D.

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org

War on Christians

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/bolsheviks.html

Religious Vaccination Exemption Affidavit

https://www.marcionitechurch.org/covidscam.html

First Bible Network

https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org

Catacomb Press Release

https://www.prlog.org/12850440-church-urges-christians-to-prepare-for-underground-masses-issues-catacomb-church-instructions.html
Keywords
vaccinecoronacovid
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