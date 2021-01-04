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Christians Warned to Prepare Catacomb Churches Now
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142 views • January 04, 2021
As lockdowns grow across the world and governments demand citizens be injected with bioweapons masquerading as experimental RNA vaccines, the Marcionite Christian Church is urging all denominations to prepare underground Catacomb Churches for the safety of parishioners. In today's show we'll discuss the liturgical guide issued by the church that helps lay people (regular parishioners) prepare to conduct a simple mass or baptism as it's expected we'll lose many priests and pastors during the coming purge.
Links mentioned in the show:
Liturgical Guide for Mass, Baptisms and Prayers
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/mass.html
The Very First Bible of 144 A.D.
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
War on Christians
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/bolsheviks.html
Religious Vaccination Exemption Affidavit
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/covidscam.html
First Bible Network
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
Catacomb Press Release
https://www.prlog.org/12850440-church-urges-christians-to-prepare-for-underground-masses-issues-catacomb-church-instructions.html
Links mentioned in the show:
Liturgical Guide for Mass, Baptisms and Prayers
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/mass.html
The Very First Bible of 144 A.D.
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
War on Christians
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/bolsheviks.html
Religious Vaccination Exemption Affidavit
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/covidscam.html
First Bible Network
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
Catacomb Press Release
https://www.prlog.org/12850440-church-urges-christians-to-prepare-for-underground-masses-issues-catacomb-church-instructions.html
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